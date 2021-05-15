Meet the faces behind the mission of the Red Cross

Josett Valdez is the Regional CEO for the Red Cross. She’s been with the organization for almost 20 years. Josett started as a volunteer. Watch the video to hear Josett explain why each donation to the Red Cross matters and how the money is used.

Meet Heidi O’Sheehan! She is the organization’s Service to Armed Forces & International Services Director. Heidi is a veteran who says she wanted to continue providing service to the community and helping people. Click on the video to hear Heidi share the history of the Red Cross and how it is connected to our military.

Siara Campbell is the Regional Communications Director for the Red Cross. Siara and her team want to make sure the community is prepared for the 2021 hurricane season. Watch the video to find out the steps your family needs to take to make sure you’re ready.

Meet Tiffany Page! She is the Regional Volunteer Services Officer for the Red Cross. Tiffany says the Red Cross is constantly in need of volunteers for right here in South Florida. Click on the video to hear about the variety of volunteer opportunities that are available, including virtual volunteering.

Clara Correa is one of more than 2,100 Red Cross volunteers in South Florida. Clara has volunteered with the organization for around 17 years. Click on the video to find out why Clara is so passionate about volunteering and to hear some of the most memorable moments during her nearly two decades of time with the Red Cross.

Jennifer Durrant is the Executive Director of the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast Chapter of the Red Cross. “Despite COVID, disasters don’t stop,” she said. “We’ve actually been responding more than ever.” Watch the video to find out the changes the Red Cross has made to be able to safely provide help to the community during the pandemic.

Kathy Scruggs has worked for the Red Cross for almost 33 years. She is the interim Chief Disaster Officer. Watch the video to hear about the help the Red Cross provides during and after hurricanes.