Warm weekend on tap with plenty of sunshine

Dry weather dominates South Florida through the weekend with high pressure in control
Posted at 8:25 AM, Oct 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-21 08:51:49-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday, pleasant and cool to start with temperatures in the 60s in the morning, then warming into the mid-upper 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday and Monday, highs in the low-mid 80s with a few more clouds but staying mainly dry with rain chances slim to none.

Tuesday - Friday, onshore winds could push in some isolated fast-moving showers. Highs in the low-mid 80s with breezy winds.

In the tropics, Hurricane Tammy has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, traveling northwest 9 mph and was about 50 miles east of Dominica and about 65 miles southeast of Guadeloupe, according to the National Hurricane Center 8 a.m. update. 

On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands through early Sunday,

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms are over far southwestern Caribbean Sea are associated with a broad area of low pressure. Formation chance through seven days: 20%.

