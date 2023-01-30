Warm weather through Friday, slightly cooler for the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This evening, temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies and a slim chance for an isolated shower. Tonight, temperatures down to the mid-upper 60s with some patchy fog along the Treasure Coast developing overnight through tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow through Thursday, warm and a little on the muggy side with afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s, partly sunny and mainly dry.

Friday, highs in the mid-80s with some afternoon showers and storms with a front on the way.

For the weekend, slightly cooler and a little less humid with highs down to the mid-upper 70s. Showers are possible with the front lingering across the area. Winds will pick up as well.

Early next week, another front will move in which could trigger the chance for a few showers. Highs in the mid-70s with low humidity.