WARM SUNDAY: Nearing record highs before a big cool down

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of January 25, 2026
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A warm Sunday in South Florida! Winds will pick up from the south this afternoon and push temperatures into the mid to upper 80s for most inland areas and lower to mid 80s along the coast.

Inland communities may see record highs today. The January 25th record highs are 87 in West Palm Beach, 86 in Fort Pierce, and 86 in Vero Beach.

Occasional gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. While the weather will look inviting, ocean conditions will not be. A moderate to high risk of rip currents continues at all Atlantic beaches through the weekend. Swimming is discouraged due to the strong currents.

Late tonight into Monday, a strong cold front will move through our area. Scattered showers are expected tomorrow morning, especially on the Treasure Coast.

No thunderstorms are expected. Winds will shift to the northwest behind the front and increase, ushering in much cooler air.

By Monday afternoon, highs will reach the upper 70s across the Treasure Coast, while the Palm Beaches warm to the lower 80s before much cooler dry air settles in.

This cold air is set to arrive Monday night into Tuesday morning.

