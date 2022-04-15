Warm, sticky weekend with a couple inland storms around

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s and some spotty showers for the morning commute. This afternoon, highs in the mid 80s, showers and storms lining up along the seabreeze then pushing inland by late-afternoon.

For the weekend, highs in the mid 80. Partly sunny and some inland showers and storms possible.

Monday, scattered showers, and storms ahead of a weak cool front. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday, some showers in the morning, then clearing skies throughout the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday & Thursday, breezy with less humidity. Highs in the low 80s and only a slim chance of an isolated shower.

