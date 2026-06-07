Warm & mostly dry Sunday before rain chances return this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure remains in control across the state today, keeping a relatively dry air mass in place and limiting widespread rain development.

While a few isolated showers may develop this morning, especially near the Treasure Coast and Lake Okeechobee, most communities will stay dry through the day. The sea breeze develops this afternoon, but dry air in the atmosphere continues to suppress widespread thunderstorm activity.

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Rain chances gradually increase beginning Tuesday and especially Wednesday as deeper tropical moisture returns to Florida.

Current rain chance forecast is trending:

Tuesday: 20–30%

Wednesday: 40–50%

Thursday–Friday: 50–70%

By the second half of the week, scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms become much more common.

Beach Conditions:

High Rip Current Risk Palm Beaches

Moderate Rip Current Risk for all Treasure Coast Beaches

East winds 10–15 mph with gust up to 25mph.