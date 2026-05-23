Warm Memorial Day Weekend Continues With Inland Storms & Dangerous Surf

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Warm and humid weather continues across the Treasure Coast today as high pressure over the western Atlantic maintains a breezy southeast wind flow across the region.

Most coastal communities including Sebastian, Vero Beach, Fort Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, West Palm Beach, and Boca Raton should remain mainly dry through much of the daytime hours outside of a few isolated morning showers drifting in from the Atlantic.

As the sea breeze pushes inland this afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop mainly west of I-95 and farther inland toward Okeechobee and the western interior. Storm coverage remains fairly limited near the coast, with the best rain chances staying inland through the evening hours.

Any storms that develop may produce frequent lightning, Wind gusts 40–50 mph, and brief downpours.

High temperatures today climb into the upper 80s along the coast with low 90s farther inland. Heat index values rise well into the 90s.

The biggest concern at area beaches remains the dangerous surf. A high risk of life-threatening rip currents continues through the weekend, and entering the ocean is strongly discouraged.

Tonight, storms gradually weaken after sunset with warm and muggy overnight conditions continuing along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches.

Low temperatures only fall into the upper 70s near the coast with continued breezy onshore flow overnight.

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Sunday brings another very similar setup:

-Warm temperatures

-Breezy beaches

-Dangerous rip currents

-Inland-focused afternoon storms

Rain coverage once again remains highest inland while beaches stay comparatively drier overall.

Storm chances:

Coast: 20–30%

Inland: 40–60%