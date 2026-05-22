Warm, Breezy Weather Continues Friday With Inland Storm Chances

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Warm, breezy, and humid weather continues across the Treasure Coast today as persistent easterly winds remain in place across South Florida.

Most coastal communities including Sebastian, Vero Beach, Fort Pierce, Jensen Beach, Stuart, Jupiter, and Boca Raton should remain mainly dry through much of the daytime hours, although a few isolated coastal showers cannot be ruled out at times this morning.

The biggest weather story along the coast remains the dangerous surf conditions. A high rip current risk continues at Atlantic beaches through this evening, and beachgoers are strongly encouraged to stay out of the water and follow all posted warning flags and beach advisories.

As the sea breeze pushes inland this afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop mainly west of I-95 and toward inland St. Lucie County, Indian River County, and the Lake Okeechobee region.

Storms that develop today are expected to remain:



isolated to scattered

short-lived

sub-severe in nature

However, a few storms could still produce:



Frequent lightning

Brief heavy downpours

Gusty winds

The drier air lingering in the mid-levels of the atmosphere continues limiting widespread storm development across the east coast metro areas today.

Temperatures this afternoon climb into the upper 80s along the coast with heat index values pushing into the mid and upper 90s.

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The holiday weekend looks warm, humid, and increasingly summer-like across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches.

While there will still be plenty of dry time each day, scattered afternoon storms become more common by Sunday and Memorial Day as moisture deepens across South Florida.

Beach communities should continue seeing:



Breezy conditions

Dangerous rip currents

Warm temperatures

Spotty coastal showers

Meanwhile, inland areas will have the best chance for afternoon thunderstorms each day.

Temperatures through the holiday weekend:

