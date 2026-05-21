FORECAST: Warm, breezy days continue ahead of Memorial Day weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The overall weather pattern remains very similar across the Treasure Coast today with warm temperatures, breezy east-southeast winds, and only isolated storm chances near the coast.

A few spotty showers may drift onshore this morning from the Atlantic, especially near Vero Beach, Fort Pierce, and Stuart, but most coastal communities should remain dry through much of the daytime hours.

As the east coast sea breeze pushes inland this afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop mainly west of I-95 and toward inland St. Lucie, Indian River County, and Lake Okeechobee. Storms will then gradually drift farther west into the evening rather than pushing back toward the coast.

wptv

Most areas stay dry today, but any storms that develop could produce:



Frequent lightning

Brief heavy downpours

Gusty winds



High temperatures today climb into the upper 80s while heat index values rise into the 90s.

WPTV

The biggest concern at the beaches remains the surf. A high risk of dangerous rip currents continues along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches, and entering the water is strongly discouraged.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Storms gradually fade this evening with warm and humid conditions overnight. A few isolated showers may continue near the coast overnight into early Friday morning.

Low temperatures stay in the upper 70s near the coast.

Friday brings another very similar setup:



Breezy onshore flow

Warm temperatures

Spotty coastal showers early

Inland-focused afternoon storms

Most storm activity once again develops west of the Treasure Coast during the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures remain near 90 degrees with increasing humidity.

