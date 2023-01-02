Warm and sunny start to the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday afternoon, highs in the low to mid 80s, mostly sunny and mainly dry.

Tuesday, a copy and paste forecast with highs in the low to mid 80s and abundant sunshine.

Wednesday, highs in the mid 80s, partly sunny with showers.

Thursday, highs in the mid 80s, increasing clouds with some late-day showers and storms as a cold front moves in.

Friday, highs in the low 80s. A few morning showers, but turning sunny for the afternoon.

For the weekend, morning temperatures in the 50s and low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sunny skies and low humidity.