Warm and breezy Sunday with increasing rain chances

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A warm and breezy Sunday is on tap as moisture begins to increase across the area ahead of a weak cold front moving down the peninsula. While most of today will stay dry, scattered showers and even a few isolated storms could develop this afternoon.

A high risk of life-threatening rip currents remains in effect along all east coast beaches today and that risk has now been extended through Monday. Onshore winds and a long-period swell are creating dangerous surf conditions. Entering the ocean is strongly discouraged.

Minor coastal flooding is also possible within a couple hours of high tide, thanks to the combination of onshore flow and the approaching new moon.

Dry air has been in place through the weekend, but that’s beginning to change. Winds are turning more southeasterly, bringing in extra moisture from the tropics.

Most of the area will stay warm and a bit humid, with highs in the mid-80s.

On Monday, the weakening front will stall near south-central Florida, keeping a few spotty showers in the forecast.

By Tuesday, conditions trend mostly dry and warm again before another reinforcing cool front moves through midweek. While this front won’t bring a major cool down, it will help drop temperatures slightly and turn winds more northeasterly by Thursday and Friday..