VIDEO: Roof ripped off building in west Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Dramatic new video shows punishing wind ripping parts of a roof off a building in west Boynton Beach on Sunday.

Strong storms swept through the area in the afternoon hours, packing heavy rain and powerful wind gusts.

Video from WPTV viewer Maria Vazquez showed those gusts barreling through the area of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Lawrence Road, tearing chunks off a roof off a building.

Roof ripped off building in west Boynton Beach

Another WPTV viewer sent us photos from the same area, Oakwood Lakes Drive in west Boynton Beach, shows trees uprooted, roof damage, and concrete parking bumpers smashed into cars.

WPTV Meteorologist James Wieland tracked that line of fierce storms on Sunday afternoon through southern Palm Beach County, saying wind gusts of 60 and 70 miles per hour were not out of the question.

"That's damage-causing wind," Wieland said. "That could knock down some power lines, make your power flicker or even go out. Could knock down some trees."

Radar of Boynton Beach storms

WPTV Meteorologist Kahtia Hall said on Monday the severe weather threat is over, and we're expecting drier conditions for the next couple of days.

If you're dealing with damage from Sunday's storms, WPTV has put together a list of resources that can help you.