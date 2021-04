PHOTOS: Storm damage in west Boynton Beach

Strong storms on Sunday knocked down trees, caused roof damage, and ripped up concrete parking bumpers in west Boynton Beach.

Storm damage on Oakwood Lakes Drive, just west of Boynton Beach, on April 11, 2021. Photo by: Barbara Bancke

