Very Hot for your Hot Dogs!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Get ready for a scorcher of a day!

Your hot dogs will be quite hot on this 4th of July. We have a Heat Advisory in effect! Daytime highs today will be climbing into the lower 90s. But you factor in the humidity, and it will feel like 105 to 110. Take it easy during peak daytime heating. Drink plenty of fluids. Stay in the shade. And avoid strenuous activity. Not much rain fall out there to cool us off either. So enjoy your fourth but play it safe! Now, rain chances do go up starting tomorrow. We'll start to see more of those afternoon showers and storms which will help to cool us off. And we'll have a decent amount of rain chances as we head into the weekend too, so you'll need your umbrellas at times. Mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs low 90'.s