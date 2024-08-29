Umbrella is your best friend, soggy pattern sets in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida and the Treasure Coast are waking up to showers and storms early Thursday. The rain is moving in from the Atlantic and it is all thanks to an enhanced area of moisture surging from the Caribbean.

Thursday afternoon highs near 90 degrees with a breezy east wind and soggy at times. You can expect passing showers and storms through the evening. So the day calls for an "umbrella weather" day.

This active pattern will continue on Friday with passing showers and storms mainly during the afternoon hours. As the strong easterly flow continues, the rain will track from east to west across our areas.

Friday's high temperatures, once again near 90 degrees.

Moisture does not go away for the weekend since another surge of moisture will move into our area thanks to a tropical wave. It will be very humid and wet on and off this weekend.

Highs this weekend in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Stay tuned to WPTV First Alert meteorologists for the latest and remember to keep the rain gear handy the next few days.