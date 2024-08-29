TROPICS: Wave now has 40% chance of development

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The peak of hurricane season is in two weeks, and we are watching one area of possible tropical development in the central Atlantic.

Showers and storms have been active with this tropical wave, but it remains several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

Some slow development of this system is possible this weekend and into the middle of next week while it moves west to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

"Once it gets a little closer to the Lesser Antilles, sometime next week, has a chance for development," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said.

The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 40% chance of development over the next seven days.

"Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form by early next week," the NHC said Thursday.

It is still too soon to know for certain how much this area will organize and where impacts will be felt, Correa said.

Stay tuned to the WPTV First Alert Weather team for updates.