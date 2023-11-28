Tuesday brings cooler and cloudy weather

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sweater weather this Tuesday as the morning lows dip to the 50s from Treasure Coast to the Palm Beaches.

A cool breeze from the north and cloudy skies will help to keep the afternoon much cooler than normal. Afternoon highs will range 5 to 10 degrees below normal, so upper 60s and low 70s expected.

Another cool night is forecast for Tuesday night, but high temperatures will be seasonable by Wednesday afternoon with more sunshine returning.

Even warmer by Friday as the 80s make a comeback.

The chance for rain remains low for this week, but a few showers could return this weekend.

The tropics remain calm. The last day of hurricane season is Thursday.