Tropics staying active; Hot and mainly dry at home

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — While the tropics are staying active; here at home we're dealing with above average temps.

High temperatures will soar into the low 90s this weekend, with the heat index into the triple digists.

Expect mainly dry conditions with only a 20% chance of rain at the coast.

In the tropics - we're watching Hurricane Grace which will be making a secondary landfall overnight in Mexico as a category 2 storm.

Tropical storm Henri is also expected to strengthen and right now the forecast track takes it to southern New England on Sunday.