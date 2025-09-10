Why is the Atlantic so quiet as we hit the peak of hurricane season?

We have reached the historical peak of hurricane season, but there are no named storms in the Atlantic.

If nothing forms within the next few days, it would be the first time without a named storm in the first two weeks of September since 1992.

Quiet in the tropics during peak hurricane season

Things have been quiet since Tropical Storm Fernand dissipated on August 28th.

Since this is historically the peak, you may be wondering what's with the lull?

The environmental conditions have not been conducive for tropical development recently. A big reason is because of high wind shear. Tropical systems have a hard time forming or staying together when the winds are too strong high up in the atmosphere.

wptv

While it may seem like a slow start or even first half of the season, as we look towards the second half of hurricane season, it's important to not let your guard down.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is currently monitoring a tropical wave that is forecast to come off the coast of Africa where some slow tropical development is possible this weekend or early next week. There is a low chance of developing within the next 7 days.

wptv

While it does not look to be a threat to the U.S. at this time, we will still monitor the area and any other future possible tropical development.

