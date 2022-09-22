Where will Invest 98-L go if it forms? Models vary from Florida to Mexico

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologists are tracking a tropical wave moving over the Caribbean Sea, which could have an effect on South Florida's weather next week.

The disturbance, called Invest 98-L, has a high chance of formation and a tropical depression could form over next couple of days.

As of 5 a.m Thursday, the system has a 70% chance to form in the next two days and 90% in the next five days.

Models are still taking this into the northern Caribbean Sea early next week, then into the Gulf by mid-week.

The Euro model trends towards western parts of Florida. The GFS model is starting to move center of storm a little more west and delaying arrival time until the weekend.

The next named storm will be called Hermine.

Meteorologists will monitor this should it develop. Any potential threat to the U.S. coastline would be mid to late next week.

More Florida hurricane landfalls occur in October than in any other month, so it is the peak of the season for Floridians.

Hurricane Fiona heads north after lashing Caribbean

Hurricane Fiona is now a Category 4 hurricane. Its center will stay off the coast, but hurricane conditions are still possible in Bermuda tonight and tomorrow morning.

Fiona will then move up towards Canada/Newfoundland still packing hurricane-force winds over the weekend.

Tropical Storm Gaston poses no threat to U.S.

Gaston remains a tropical storm and could have impacts across the Azores tomorrow.

Two waves in the Atlantic

One wave just off the coast of Africa has a 60% chance of development in two days. Another wave in the Atlantic has a 30% chance.