TROPICS: When is Tropical Storm Erin expected to become a hurricane?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — All eyes are on Tropical Storm Erin, making its way west, traveling at 17mph with max sustained winds at 50 mph.

The storm is still a little lopsided due to some wind shear, but it will have a chance to better organize soon as the wind shear lessens.

Tropics update Aug. 14, 2025 AM

Erin is going to reach warmer sea temperatures as it approaches the eastern Caribbean. The storm is expected to be a hurricane by tomorrow, reaching major Category 3 status by Monday.

Some models are suggesting the storm could get stronger than a Category 3 as it moves over even warmer water east of the Bahamas.

The anticipated northward turn is important— we will keep an eye on the storm for any potential impacts to the Caribbean and Florida.

Right now, there is expected to be a weakness in the Bermuda high, which will steer the storm northward before the east coast of the U.S. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty that far out, so we won't let our guard down yet, as there could be some changes that could impact our weather or the Bahamas in the future.

Right now, the main impacts at this time will be large swells hitting the Treasure Coast, Central and northern Florida next week. The Bahamas will block any swell energy from reaching Palm Beach County southward; however, if the storm gets close, this could change.

An area in the Gulf has a low chance of developing. It will eventually move into Mexico and South Texas over the weekend and not impact our weather here in South Florida.