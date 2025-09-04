Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TROPICS: Wave in Atlantic increasingly becoming favorable for development

Tropics Sept. 4, 2025
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic is getting a little better organized at this time. Conditions are becoming more favorable for development, and a tropical depression or storm could form by the end of the week or the weekend. The next name on the list is Gabrielle.

Initially, it will track westward across the tropical Atlantic and approach the Caribbean by mid-next week. After that, it's still too early to tell where it will end up and how strong it will get.

Models do strengthen it into a hurricane, but until a center forms, the potential track will be tough to pin down.

