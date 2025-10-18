TROPICS: Watching Invest 98-L in coming days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A tropical wave, designated as Invest 98-L, is currently located several hundred miles from the Windward Islands and is generating a broad area of showers and thunderstorms.

This system is moving westward at a speed of 20-25 mph and may experience gradual development over the coming days once it enters the Caribbean, which is expected early next week.

Regardless of its development, heavy rainfall and gusty winds are anticipated as the wave approaches the Windward Islands Sunday before moving through the Caribbean Sea where conditions will be favorable for more development and strengthening.

Formation chances are low at this time, but that is expected to increase as the days progress.

Models are still split on how much this system will strengthen and where it will go. We will update you as we learn more in the coming days.

In the North Atlantic, a non-tropical area of strong low pressure is forming several hundred miles northeast of Bermuda, there is a small chance for subtropical development. However, as it moves into colder waters on Sunday the chances for further development will diminish.

The next named storm will be Melissa.

