TROPICS: Tropical wave now has high chance of developing this week

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a tropical wave in the eastern tropical Atlantic.

While there is a large area of shower and thunderstorm activity, it is still disorganized as dry air will limit its development through Monday.

However, a tropical depression will likely form towards the middle to latter half of the week as the system moves west-northwest into the central tropical Atlantic. There is a 20% chance of it developing within the next two days and a 70% chance within the next 7 days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The disturbance does not appear to be a threat to Florida or the U.S., but we will keep you updated with the latest. If the system develops into a tropical storm, it would take the name Gabrielle.