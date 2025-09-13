Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TROPICS: Tropical wave has medium chance of developing next week

Posted

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a tropical wave, located just south of the Cape Verde Islands in the eastern tropical Atlantic.

While there is a large area of shower and thunderstorm activity, it is still disorganized as dry air will limit its development through early next week.

However, a tropical depression could form towards the middle to latter half of next week as the system moves west-northwest into the central tropical Atlantic. There is a 50% chance of it developing within the next 7 days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

At this time, the system does not appear to be a threat to Florida or the U.S., but the Caribbean islands will need to watch it closely over the next week.

