Tropical Storm Nadine does not pose a threat to the sunshine state.

The system will bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to the Yucatan Peninsula, Belize and parts of Honduras.

It will be short lived as it looks to weaken to a tropical depression by late tonight.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

We have an area of low interest that is moving west towards Turks and Caicos.

This system does not pose a threat to us either as we have a boundary protecting us.