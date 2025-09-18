Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Gabrielle struggles to maintain strength

The system is located in the central Atlantic, just under 850 miles east of the Windward Islands, with sustained winds of 50 mph. The latest movement is west-northwest at about 15 mph.
Tropical Storm Gabrielle struggles to maintain strength
Tropical Storm Gabrielle 5AM Sept. 18, 2025
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Storm Gabrielle formed on Wednesday, after nearly three weeks without a named system in the Atlantic basin during the typical peak of hurricane season.

The system is located in the central Atlantic, just under 850 miles east of the Windward Islands, with sustained winds of 50 mph. The latest movement is west-northwest at about 15 mph.

TS7

At this time, it poses no threat to Florida or the U.S. East Coast as forecasters expect a gradual turn away from the U.S. and toward the northwest late this weekend.

Currently, the storm is encountering wind shear and dry air, resulting in the system struggling to hold together in the short term. However, by the weekend, conditions are forecast to become more favorable for strengthening, and the National Hurricane Center expects the system could reach hurricane strength by early next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Another system far east into the Atlantic currently has a 20% chance of developing within the next seven days. There is plenty of time to track this storm, and it is too early to tell where it will go.

Tropical development Sept. 18, 2025

WPTV will continue to track this system and bring you the latest updates on air, online, and inside our free WPTV Weather app.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Swell finally fading...

James Wieland