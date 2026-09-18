TROPICS: Quiet near U.S., monitoring one area in eastern Atlantic

The tropics are currently quiet near the Atlantic coast, but the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor an area of relatively low pressure, several hundred miles south of the Azores in the eastern Atlantic.

The disturbance is producing showers and thunderstorms that are showing some signs of organization. Environmental conditions look slightly favorable for tropical development over the next couple of days all the system moves over the eastern subtropical Atlantic.



TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

By next week, conditions are forecast to become less favorable for further development chance of developing within the next two days is 20% and 30% over the next seven.