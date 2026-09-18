Sebastian officer-involved shooting under investigation

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — Sebastian police said two officers were involved in a shooting Thursday night but have not elaborated on the circumstances.

In a Facebook post at 5:55 a.m. Friday, the Sebastian Police Department said the officer-involved shooting occurred at about 9:34 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Joy Haven Drive.

The agency said that the investigation remains ongoing and has been turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is standard practice for their agency.

"Both officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation," the Facebook post said.

The condition of the person who was shot has not been provided.

Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for the latest details.