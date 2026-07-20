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TROPICS: System expected to develop into Tropical Storm Bertha today

TD 2 July 20, 2026
WPTV
TD 2 July 20, 2026
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WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Florida Panhandle and the Alabama coast as Tropical Depression Two is expected to strengthen, possibly bringing tropical storm conditions to parts of the Panhandle tonight into Tuesday.

WATCH:

TROPICS: System expected to develop into Tropical Storm Bertha today

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects this system to become Tropical Storm Bertha later today.

A slow northwestward motion is expected for the next day, followed by a turn to the west-northwest.

TD 2 Satellite July 20, 2026

Areas of flash flooding are possible along the Gulf Coast from western Florida through Louisiana.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

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