TROPICS: System now has 20% chance of development near Florida panhandle

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring an area of low pressure that has potential to develop this weekend.

The system is expected to slowly move northeast and emerge over the Gulf near the Florida panhandle into the Atlantic near the southeastern U.S. by early next week.

WPTV

As of 8 a.m. July 15, the system has a 20% chance of development over the next seven days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

While it's too early to tell whether or not we would have any impacts, the WPTV First Alert Weather team will keep you informed with the latest updates.