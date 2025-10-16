TROPICS: New area to watch in the Caribbean

The WPTV First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on an area in the Caribbean for tropical development.

A tropical wave, located over the central tropical Atlantic, will move west over the next few days. The disturbance will enter Caribbean waters by early next week, where conditions could be better for development.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Regardless, it is forecast to produce gusty winds and rough seas in the eastern Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has highlighted the central Caribbean with a 20% chance of development in the next week.

Since it is several days out from potentially forming, there is some uncertainty about how strong the system will get and where it will go. We will update you as we learn more.