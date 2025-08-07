TROPICS: Monitoring system near the Carolinas, tracking Invest 97L in Atlantic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Storm Dexter is continuing to move away from the United States as it moves over the open waters of the North Atlantic. It will become an extra-tropical system later today.

An area off the Carolina coast is highlighted with a low chance to develop as a low-pressure system has developed off an old frontal boundary and could become tropical. This system will move north, away from Florida.

A tropical wave far out in the tropical Atlantic is highlighted with a medium chance to develop in the long term. It is now tagged as Invest 97L.

A tropical depression could form over the weekend from this wave as it moves across the tropical Atlantic. Right now, the early model runs suggest it will recurve and stay out to sea, although Bermuda may have to pay attention to this as it unfolds.