TROPICS: Invest 98L at 90% chance of development in next 2 days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Invest 98L is showing signs of organization over the central Caribbean Sea— the next storm name is Melissa. There is a 90% chance of further development in the next 48 hours.

Right now, the system is producing winds near 40 mph, but it still lacks a well-defined center.

Environmental conditions are becoming more favorable for development, and forecasters expect it to strengthen as it continues west-northwestward over the next couple of days.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible for portions of Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao through midweek. Looking ahead, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Jamaica, and Cuba should all keep a close eye on this system as it could bring flooding rains, strong winds and rough surf later this week.

Models are split almost 50/50, where some take it towards the Yucatan Peninsula and others take it north through the islands.

