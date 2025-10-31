TROPICS: Hurricane Melissa soon to become extratropical cyclone

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Melissa is a Category 1 hurricane located north of Bermuda. The storm is sustaining winds of 90 mph and is moving northeast at a quick 41 mph.

The Hurricane Warning has been discontinued for Bermuda as the storm pulls away from the islands.

The storm will soon become extratropical. However, a period of heavy rain and gusty winds is possible over the southern Avalon Peninsula of Newfoundland tonight.

Swells generated by Melissa will continue to affect portions of Hispaniola, Cuba, the Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and Bermuda during the next couple of days. These swells are expected to reach the coast of the Northeastern United States and Atlantic Canada today and will likely cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions through the weekend.

November is typically a quiet month for the tropics, but development can not be ruled out. We will continue to closely monitor for any signs of potential development.

