TROPICS: Hurricane Melissa approaches island of Bermuda

Hurricane Melissa is currently pulling away from the Bahamas Category 2 storm, moving northeast at 21 mph.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Melissa is currently pulling away from the Bahamas Category 2 storm, moving northeast at 21 mph. It's located less than 400 miles from the Florida coast and it makes its way towards Bermuda while sustaining winds of 105 mph.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Bermuda as the center of the storm is expected to pass the northwest part of the island later today. The storm may strengthen further today before weakening again on Friday.

Bermuda should be cautious of any storm surge that could come with the storm.

Parts of the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos could continue seeing more rain, bringing a chance for flooding.

Residents and visitors in all affected areas should avoid coastal waters and follow all evacuation orders and safety recommendations from local authorities.

