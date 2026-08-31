TROPICS: Hurricane hunters to investigate Invest 97L, storm could become Edouard

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two tropical systems are being monitored in the Atlantic basin, though neither poses an immediate threat to South Florida.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Dolly continue to bring heavy rain and gusty winds near Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. There are no signs of a closed circulation, and redevelopment is considered unlikely as upper-level winds are expected to prevent it.

Dolly's remnants are moving west to west-northwest at about 25 mph. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives the system a 20% chance of redevelopment over the next seven days.

Meanwhile, Invest 97L is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the northern Gulf. The NHC gives the system a 70% chance of development as it drifts westward.

Residents along the Louisiana and upper Texas coasts are being asked to monitor 97L, which could become a tropical depression or storm Monday before moving inland. If it strengthens into a named storm, it would be called Edouard.

Hurricane hunters are scheduled to investigate the low-pressure area Monday morning.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide