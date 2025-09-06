Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

TROPICS: Chances for tropical development diminishing with wave in Atlantic

tropical interests
WPTV
tropical interests
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The WPTV First Alert Weather team is tracking Tropical Wave Invest 91-L in the central Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center has lowered development chances significantly with this system. It now has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical depression this weekend, and a 20% chance within the next week. This is because the tropical wave will continue to encounter drier air over the next few days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The wave has limited showers and thunderstorms as it moves west in the Atlantic towards the Lesser Antilles through the middle of next week.

The chances of it becoming a tropical storm are diminishing.

The next name on the list is Gabrielle.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Small swell continues this week

James Wieland