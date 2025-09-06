TROPICS: Chances for tropical development diminishing with wave in Atlantic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The WPTV First Alert Weather team is tracking Tropical Wave Invest 91-L in the central Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center has lowered development chances significantly with this system. It now has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical depression this weekend, and a 20% chance within the next week. This is because the tropical wave will continue to encounter drier air over the next few days.

The wave has limited showers and thunderstorms as it moves west in the Atlantic towards the Lesser Antilles through the middle of next week.

The chances of it becoming a tropical storm are diminishing.

The next name on the list is Gabrielle.