TROPICS: An area of high interest is moving into the Gulf this week

An area of disorganized thunderstorms is continuing to strengthen and find more organization.

This will likely become a tropical depression and therefore our next named storm, Helene.

It will bring heavy rains across Central America over the next few days.

This could likely impact us here in South Florida by late next week.

We are expecting the low pressure to move north through the panhandle of Florida and into the southeastern United States.

South Floridians can expect to be impacted by the outer rain bands.

This will increase our storm chances Thursday into the weekend.

In addition to that area, we are still watching the remnants of Gordon in the Central Atlantic Ocean.