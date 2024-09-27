TROPICS: 3 more areas we're watching

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Outside of Helene, there are three other areas of unsettled weather the WPTV First Alert Weather team is monitoring for tropical activity.

Hurricane Issac will move into the north Atlantic and dissipate. No threat to anyone.

South of Isaac, there's a tropical wave that has a high chance of developing. That one will spin around in the Atlantic it won't bother anyone either.

WPTV

And then finally in the southern Caribbean, there's a tropical wave that has a 30% chance of developing as we had into the next seven days.

"There's gonne be an area of low pressure developing in the western Caribbean Sea," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said. "That's something we'll have to watch for the next seven to 10 days."