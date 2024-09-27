Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

TROPICS: 3 more areas we're watching

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather tropical forecast for the morning of Sept. 27, 2024.
tropics.png
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Outside of Helene, there are three other areas of unsettled weather the WPTV First Alert Weather team is monitoring for tropical activity.

Hurricane Issac will move into the north Atlantic and dissipate. No threat to anyone.

South of Isaac, there's a tropical wave that has a high chance of developing. That one will spin around in the Atlantic it won't bother anyone either.

tropics.png

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

And then finally in the southern Caribbean, there's a tropical wave that has a 30% chance of developing as we had into the next seven days.

"There's gonne be an area of low pressure developing in the western Caribbean Sea," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said. "That's something we'll have to watch for the next seven to 10 days."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Helene in the Gulf

James Wieland