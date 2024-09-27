Watch Now
Tropical Storm Joyce forms in Atlantic with 40 mph winds

Storm not expected to affect U.S.
With about two months left in the Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics continue to be active with a new storm forming Friday.
Tropical Storm Joyce formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 27, 2024.
MIAMI — With about two months left in the Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics continue to be active with a new storm forming Friday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Joyce formed Friday morning over the Atlantic Ocean with winds of 40 mph.

This is the 10th named storm of the season.

The storm was about 1,325 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, moving northwest at 13 mph.

Tropics

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Gradual strengthening is expected through Saturday, followed by gradual weakening through early next week.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect for the storm.

Joyce is expected to continue to move northwest through Sunday then gradually turn north away from the U.S. on Monday.

