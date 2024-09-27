Tropical Storm Joyce forms in Atlantic with 40 mph winds

MIAMI — With about two months left in the Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics continue to be active with a new storm forming Friday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Joyce formed Friday morning over the Atlantic Ocean with winds of 40 mph.

This is the 10th named storm of the season.

The storm was about 1,325 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, moving northwest at 13 mph.

Gradual strengthening is expected through Saturday, followed by gradual weakening through early next week.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect for the storm.

Joyce is expected to continue to move northwest through Sunday then gradually turn north away from the U.S. on Monday.