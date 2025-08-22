Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TROPICS: 3 areas being monitored for development in the Atlantic Ocean

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Erin is beginning to race northeastward towards the Northern Atlantic waters, but is still bringing coastal impacts for the U.S. Eastern Seaboard, Bermuda and Nova Scotia.

Erin

As of the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. advisory, Erin has weakened to a Category 1 hurricane and will continue to downgrade as it reaches cooler sea surface temperatures through the weekend.

There are three other tropical disturbances to watch for potential development in the Atlantic.

Tropics Aug. 22, 2025

One of them has a higher chance of developing and is closest to the Eastern Caribbean. This tropical disturbance will develop into a depression this weekend and will turn towards the north, keeping it over open waters. Regardless, showers and storms are expected to impact the Leeward Islands.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

