TROPICS: Imelda, Humberto approach Bermuda, coastal advisories continue locally

Tropics Oct. 1, 2025
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Imelda is a Category 1 storm located about 455 miles west-southwest of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. It's continuing to move east-northeast at 20 mph.

A Hurricane Warning is currently in effect for Bermuda, and residents are urged to take precautions. Along with strong winds, heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding from today into Thursday, while large and potentially damaging waves are expected to batter the coastline.

Hurricanes Imelda and Humberto are converging, with some models suggesting that Humberto will become entangled in a cold front before being absorbed by Imelda. This could happen right as the systems travel over Bermuda.

A Small Craft Advisory continues in our area with dangerous boating and surf conditions. There is also a high risk for rip currents and beach erosion. It is best to stay out of the waters at least through the weekend.

Whether you're in Bermuda or stateside, it's a good time to stay alert, avoid the water, and follow local weather updates.

