TROPICS: 2 areas monitored in the Atlantic, Dexter becomes post-tropical

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — What was Tropical Storm Dexter is now a post-tropical system and will continue to move through the North Atlantic.

Tropics Update Aug. 8, 2025

An area off the Carolina coast is highlighted with a low chance to develop as a low-pressure system has developed off an old frontal boundary and could become tropical. Chances have been decreasing and it will move north, away from Florida.

Tropical wave 96L, way out in the middle of the tropical Atlantic, continues to be highlighted with a medium chance to develop in the long term. Models have been backing off on this in recent runs; however, a tropical depression could still form from this wave as it moves across the tropical Atlantic, then turns north before the islands. Right now, model runs suggest it will recurve and stay out to sea.

WPTV

