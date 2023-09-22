Tropical Storm Ophelia forms off Carolina coast with 60 mph winds

MIAMI — A new tropical storm formed Friday afternoon off the coast of the Carolinas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

According to the 2 p.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Ophelia is packing 60 mph winds and moving north-northwest at 12 mph.

Forecasters said the center of Ophelia will approach the coast of North Carolina on Friday night. It will then move across eastern North Carolina, southeastern Virginia and the Delmarva Peninsula on Saturday and Sunday.

Some slight strengthening is possible before landfall along the coast of North Carolina.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 275 miles from the center.

A NOAA buoy at Diamond Shoals, North Carolina, recently reported a sustained wind of 47 mph and a gust of 60 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:



Cape Fear, North Carolina to Fenwick Island, Delaware

Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

Tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island

Chesapeake Bay south of North Beach

Ophelia is forecast to produce 3 to 5 inches of rainfall with localized amounts of 7 inches across portions of eastern North Carolina and southeast Virginia from Friday into Saturday.

Across remaining portions of the Mid-Atlantic into southern New England, 2 to 4 inches of rainfall are forecast from later today into Sunday.

This rainfall may produce flash, urban and small stream flooding impacts.