Watch
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

Tropical Storm Kate forms in Atlantic Ocean with 45 mph winds

Storm doesn't pose any threat to land currently
items.[0].videoTitle
In addition to Hurricane Ida making landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, a new tropical storm formed Monday morning in the Atlantic Ocean.
Posted at 10:49 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 11:23:31-04

MIAMI — The tropics continue to be active in the Atlantic Basin.

MORE: Hurricane Guide | Hurricane Center

In addition to Hurricane Ida making landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, a new tropical storm formed Monday morning in the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center said in a 9:30 a.m. statement that satellite-derived wind data indicated that a depression had strengthened into Tropical Storm Kate.

MORE: How you can help those impacted by Hurricane Ida

Maximum sustained winds are estimated to be 45 mph with higher gusts.

The storm is located about 750 miles east, northeast of the Leeward Islands, and moving north at 8 mph.

Kate is expected to move over the open waters of the Central Atlantic Ocean, not posing a threat to land at this time.

Forecasters said some fluctuations in intensity are possible during the next couple of days. Some slow strengthening is forecast by Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018