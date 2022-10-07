Tropical Storm Julia forms in southern Caribbean Sea

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Julia formed off the coast of Colombia on Friday morning with winds of 40 mph.

The storm is moving west at 18 mph and is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane by Saturday evening.

Hurricane watches and warnings are in effect for Nicaragua and the offshore Colombian islands.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall in Nicaragua early Sunday morning with 85 mph winds.

Hurricane-force winds and dangerous storm surge are expected in areas where the core of the system crosses the islands and moves onshore.

The potential for life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides is expected to spread to portions of Central America this weekend.