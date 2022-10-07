Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

Tropical Storm Julia forms in southern Caribbean Sea

Storm to become hurricane, expected to make landfall in Nicaragua early Sunday morning
Tropical Storm Julia formed off the coast of Colombia on Friday morning with winds of 40 mph.
Posted at 11:43 AM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 11:43:27-04

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Julia formed off the coast of Colombia on Friday morning with winds of 40 mph.

The storm is moving west at 18 mph and is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane by Saturday evening.

Hurricane watches and warnings are in effect for Nicaragua and the offshore Colombian islands.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall in Nicaragua early Sunday morning with 85 mph winds.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Hurricane-force winds and dangerous storm surge are expected in areas where the core of the system crosses the islands and moves onshore.

The potential for life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides is expected to spread to portions of Central America this weekend.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: North Swell fading, small weekend windchop

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019