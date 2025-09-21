Tropical Storm Gabrielle expected to strengthen into a hurricane

Tropical Storm Gabrielle has become a little better organized overnight, with new bursts of thunderstorms building over the center of the storm.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is holding the storm’s winds at 65 mph for now, but forecasters note that may be on the conservative side.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter plane is on its way to investigate the storm and should provide a clearer picture of Gabrielle’s strength and structure later today.

Gabrielle is moving toward the north-northwest at about 9 mph and is being steered by high pressure over the central Atlantic. The storm is expected to gradually curve to the north and then northeast over the next few days, keeping it well east of Bermuda on Monday.

Forecast models remain in good agreement on this track, although Gabrielle’s speed later this week is still somewhat uncertain.

The environment around Gabrielle is favorable for strengthening, with warm ocean waters and relatively light wind shear. Because of this, the storm is forecast to become a hurricane later today.

It could peak with winds near 100 mph before it eventually encounters cooler waters and stronger winds aloft, which will lead to weakening later in the week.

For Bermuda, the odds of a direct hit are decreasing, but residents there should continue to monitor updates in case of any shifts in the track. Some gusty winds and rainfall are still possible.

Even as Gabrielle stays out to sea, the system will send large swells across the Atlantic.

Dangerous surf and rip current conditions are expected along Bermuda’s coast as well as the U.S. East Coast from the Carolinas northward, and eventually into Atlantic Canada early this week.

Beach goers are urged to use caution and pay attention to local alerts.