Tropical Storm Gabrielle expected to become a hurricane, pass east of Bermuda

Tropical Storm Gabrielle is gaining strength in the Atlantic and is forecast to become a hurricane by Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

As of 5 a.m. Saturday, Gabrielle was located about 685 miles southeast of Bermuda, moving northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds near 50 mph.

Forecasters expect Gabrielle to continue strengthening over the next couple of days as wind shear decreases. The storm could peak near hurricane-force winds of 90 knots (about 105 mph) by early next week.

Gabrielle is forecast to turn north and northeast, keeping the center of the storm east of Bermuda Sunday night into Monday. However, some impacts are still possible on the island, including gusty winds and periods of rain.

Large swells from Gabrielle are already reaching Bermuda and will build through the weekend. These swells could create life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

While the core of Gabrielle is expected to pass east of Bermuda, tropical storm conditions cannot be ruled out.

No coastal watches or warnings are currently in effect, but residents of Bermuda are urged to monitor updates from the NHC and local officials.