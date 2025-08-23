Tropical Storm Fernand forms in southwestern Atlantic

In the wake of Erin, Tropical Storm Fernand has formed late Saturday afternoon in the southwestern Atlantic nearly 400 miles south-southeast of Bermuda.

Fernand will move north-northeast in the Atlantic and will not impact the U.S. or land. However, Bermuda will be monitoring it as it will pass near the island. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward around 100 miles from the center of the storm.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next two days, and Fernand could be near hurricane strength on Monday. However, as it enters cooler waters and encounters shear, weakening is expected to begin on Tuesday.

The swells from post-tropical Erin will continue to push into our area through at least Tuesday, slowly fading each day.

Another wave to the east of the Windward Island is being watched for tropical development. It has a low chance as it will battles dry air and shear early next week as it crosses the islands in the central Caribbean.

It is a good time to review hurricane plans and make sure you're prepared as we head into the peak of hurricane season.

